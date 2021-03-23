SEBI appoints forensic auditor to vet financial statements of Suzlon Energy

Market regulator SEBI has appointed a forensic auditor to audit the financial statements of Suzlon Energy.

The audit will find out whether the company had complied with the SEBI norms on the disclosures of financial information and business transactions.

However, Suzlon said the company being global, has strong internal controls and an effective audit system compliant with the applicable laws and regulations.

The company is committed to extending its fullest cooperation in completing the forensic audit, it said.

Earlier this month, Care Rating has withdrawn the ratings assigned to bank facilities and debt instruments of Suzlon Energy as they have undergone restructuring, and there has been a significant change in repayment terms.