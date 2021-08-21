SEBI keeps Adani Wilmar’s ₹4,500-cr IPO in abeyance

Capital markets regulator SEBI kept the proposed ₹4,500-crore initial share-sale of edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) in “abeyance”.

However, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) did not clarify further.

The company had filed preliminary papers with SEBI on August 3, to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). Without disclosing the reason, SEBI said “issuance of observations kept in abeyance” with regard to the Adani Wilmar IPO, according to an update on the SEBI website as on August 13.

In market parlance, observations of SEBI is a sort of go-ahead to float a public issue.

New shares worth $600 m

The proposed listing of AWL on the stock exchanges will comprise an IPO in the form of fresh issue of new equity shares by AWL for an amount of up to ₹4,500 crore (approximately $600 million).

There will not be any secondary offering, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship firm of Adani group, said in a regulatory filing.

The company, which sells cooking oils under the Fortune brand, is a major player in the edible oil industry.

Proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be used by AWL to fund capital expenditure for expansion of existing manufacturing facilities. The funds will also be utilised to develop new manufacturing facilities, repay/ prepay borrowings, fund strategic acquisitions and investments, and for general corporate purposes.

AWL is a 50:50 joint venture company between the Adani group and the Wilmar group.

Currently, six Adani group companies are listed on domestic bourses. Apart from AEL, other listed ones are Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.