SEBI relaxes preferential allotment norms

SEBI has relaxed preferential allotment norms for listed companies. This will help bring in more cash into a company. Even if the share price of the company has crashed sharply in the recent market fall, they can have a preferential issue at the lower price. But the allotment cannot be made to the promoter or promoter group, SEBI has said. Also, the listed companies will have to fit SEBI’s criteria to avail the relaxation.

SEBI said it has eased preferential allotment rules for fund-raising by stressed companies and it has also granted eligible companies an exemption from making an open offer. Pricing norms have been relaxed for stressed companies. To protect minority shareholder interest, SEBI has said that the newly allotted shares will remain locked-in for a period of three years from the last date of trading approval.

“Eligible listed companies having stressed assets will be able to determine pricing of their preferential allotments at not less than the average of the weekly high and low of the volume weighted average prices of the related equity shares during the two weeks preceding the relevant date,” SEBI said.

The framework so far had a period of twenty-six weeks or more to determine pricing for frequently traded shares. But the rules will help prevent value erosion by reducing that period. Companies can now raise funds through the preferential allotment route even if their share price has fallen sharply over the recent period.

Further, SEBI in another notification said that any acquisition of shares or voting rights or control of the target company by way of a preferential issue under the new regulation will also be exempt from the obligation to make an open offer. Under SEBI's current takeover rules, an acquirer has to compulsorily come out with an open offer where the other shareholders can tender their shares.

SEBI has said that companies would have to meet two of the three criteria laid down to be eligible under Regulation 164.

First the issuer should have disclosed all the defaults relating to the payment of interest/ repayment of the principal amount on loans, and such payment default should be continuing for a period of at least 90 calendar days. Second, an inter-creditor agreement must be in place under the RBI’s June 7, 2019 circular on a Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets. Third, the credit rating of the financial instruments (listed or unlisted), credit instruments/borrowings (listed or unlisted) of the company should have been downgraded to ‘D’.

Any uncharged insolvents, wilful defaulters, fugitive economic offenders and the like will also not be eligible. The proceeds from such an allotment cannot be used to repay any loans taken by the promoter or promoter group, and the purpose of its use would have to be disclosed in the explanatory statement sent for the purpose of the shareholder resolution.