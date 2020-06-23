SEBI relaxes preferential allotment norms

Apple’s WWDC: Sophisticated new features for all products and the company’s own silicone
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
SEBI has relaxed preferential allotment norms for listed companies. This will help bring in more cash into a company. Even if the share price of the company has crashed sharply in the recent market fall, they can have a preferential issue at the lower price. But the allotment cannot be made to the promoter or promoter group, SEBI has said. Also, the listed companies will have to fit SEBI’s criteria to avail the relaxation.
SEBI said it has eased preferential allotment rules for fund-raising by stressed companies and it has also granted eligible companies an exemption from making an open offer. Pricing norms have been relaxed for stressed companies. To protect minority shareholder interest, SEBI has said that the newly allotted shares will remain locked-in for a period of three years from the last date of trading approval.
“Eligible listed companies having stressed assets will be able to determine pricing of their preferential allotments at not less than the average of the weekly high and low of the volume weighted average prices of the related equity shares during the two weeks preceding the relevant date,” SEBI said.
The framework so far had a period of twenty-six weeks or more to determine pricing for frequently traded shares. But the rules will help prevent value erosion by reducing that period. Companies can now raise funds through the preferential allotment route even if their share price has fallen sharply over the recent period.
Further, SEBI in another notification said that any acquisition of shares or voting rights or control of the target company by way of a preferential issue under the new regulation will also be exempt from the obligation to make an open offer. Under SEBI's current takeover rules, an acquirer has to compulsorily come out with an open offer where the other shareholders can tender their shares.
SEBI has said that companies would have to meet two of the three criteria laid down to be eligible under Regulation 164.
First the issuer should have disclosed all the defaults relating to the payment of interest/ repayment of the principal amount on loans, and such payment default should be continuing for a period of at least 90 calendar days. Second, an inter-creditor agreement must be in place under the RBI’s June 7, 2019 circular on a Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets. Third, the credit rating of the financial instruments (listed or unlisted), credit instruments/borrowings (listed or unlisted) of the company should have been downgraded to ‘D’.
Any uncharged insolvents, wilful defaulters, fugitive economic offenders and the like will also not be eligible. The proceeds from such an allotment cannot be used to repay any loans taken by the promoter or promoter group, and the purpose of its use would have to be disclosed in the explanatory statement sent for the purpose of the shareholder resolution.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
Associate medical expenses to be adjusted in uniform manner; policyholders to gain
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels.
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...