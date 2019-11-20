SEBI tightens disclosure norms on loan defaults

Alcatel 3T 10 review: Good-looking and affordable
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday approved stricter disclosure norms for listed companies on loan defaults, and revised its regulations for portfolio managers as well as for rights issue of shares.
SEBI extended the Business Responsibility Report (BRR) requirement to top 1,000 companies, from 500 currently.
In case of default in repayment of principle or interest on loans beyond 30 days, listed companies will have to disclose “fact of such a default” within 24 hours, the regulator said after its board meeting here.
In another decision taken at the meeting, SEBI would revise the norms for issuance of shares on right basis to existing shareholders. The timeline would be reduced from 55 days currently to 31 days. Besides, the watchdog would amend the norms for portfolio managers wherein net worth and minimum investment requirements would be raised for such entities.
About the new disclosure requirements on loan defaults, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the objective is to “get more openness to help investors”.
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Name of company: ION EnergySet up in: 2016Based in: MumbaiFounders: Akhil Aryan and Alexandre ColletFunding ...
The government has not been sympathetic to the beleaguered wind industry’s many demands, leaving it helpless.
Some indigenously produced solutions to tackle indoor and outdoor pollution are on the way
Like all other decisions in life, investing too can often be marred by emotional choices and psychological ...
Heritage homes can be turned from a money guzzler into a money spinner
In the absence of a Will, succession laws decide who will inherit your estate
The major drag on the performance was the steep fall in their gross refining margins
Eighteen women from Kerala craft a fitting response to the misogyny apologists in a state divided by the ...
Stories of childhood in this neighbourhood in Mumbai centred on the watermelon juice from Edward the VIII
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...