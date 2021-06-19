SEBI Whole-time Member SK Mohanty’s tenure extended by two years

The Centre has extended the tenure of appointment of Santosh Kumar Mohanty as SEBI Whole-time Member by two more years. His tenure now stands extended upto June 24, 2023, according to an executive order issued by the Financial Markets Division in the Finance Ministry.

It maybe recalled that S K Mohanty was appointed in April 2018 as a Whole-time Member of SEBI for a period of three years.

Prior to this elevation, he was an Executive Director at SEBI from September 2015. He was earlier serving as Director in the erstwhile commodity market regulator Forward Markets Commission.

An officer from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Mohanty had earlier served in the income tax department in various capacities in Kolkata, Nagpur and Mumbai.