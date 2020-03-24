Companies

SEC concludes probe into Infosys whistleblower complaints

Updated on March 24, 2020

Infosys said on Tuesday it has received a notification from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) that it has concluded its investigation. The company does not anticipate any further action by the regulator, it said in a statement to the BSE.

As previously disclosed, in connection with the Audit Committee’s investigation into certain whistleblower complaints which concluded in January 2020, Infosys cooperated with an investigation by the SEC, it added.

“The company received notification from the SEC that the SEC has concluded its investigation and the company does not anticipate any further action by the SEC on this matter. The company has also responded to all the inquires received from the Indian regulatory authorities and the company will continue to cooperate with the authorities should there be any additional requests for information,” the statement further said.

