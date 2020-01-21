Companies

SECI calls pre-bid meeting for solar plant in Andaman

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 21, 2020 Published on January 21, 2020

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has called for a pre-bid meeting for selecting a solar power developer for its 4 MW plant in Kalpong dam at Diglipur in North Andaman.

For this floating solar power plant, SECI has called for a meeting at the project site wherein two persons from the respective bidder company will be allowed.

It is mandatory to send across the details of the Bidder team members. The details must be sent by January 28, 2020.

