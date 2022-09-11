SECI invites bids for 2.25 GW RTC power from RE sources

The State-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has invited proposals for supplying 2.25 gigawatts (GW) of round-the-clock (RTC) power from ISTS (Inter State Transmission System)-connected renewable energy (RE) power projects. The last date for bid submissions is October 10, 2022.

The projects should be complemented with power from any other source or through storage under a Tariff-based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism. SECI has floated a Request for Selection (RfS) document for the same.

The aim of providing RTC power to discoms through RE sources complemented with power from any other source or storage is to scale up RE capacity addition as well as to achieve economies of scale. Besides, such tenders will aid in balancing the grid and integrating variable generation from wind or solar.

“SECI wishes to invite proposals for the setting up of ISTS-connected RE projects for the supply of RTC power, complemented with power from any other source or storage in India, on a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) basis for an aggregate capacity of 2,250 megawatts (MW),” the RFS document said.

SECI will enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders selected for 25 years, it added.

“Power procured by SECI from the above projects has been provisioned to be sold to the MPSEZ Utilities (MUL), which shall be the buying entity under this RfS. SECI shall, at its discretion, be entitled to substitute any entity in other States only for the sale of the power procured from the selected bidder,” it said.

SECI shall be an intermediary nodal agency for procurement of power generated by the RPD and sale of such power to the buying entity entirely on a back-to-back basis based on due performance by the RPD as well as the buying entity.

The RFS is applicable to only new RE projects, including those under construction or in the commissioning phase. However, for non-renewable sources to be paired with wind or solar, the spare capacity at existing plants will be eligible.

Stakeholder consultation

On Monday, SECI invited project developers and investors to participate in a stakeholder consultation on various innovative models for the supply of despatchable and RTC power from RE sources.

The government is increasing its focus on enhancing the despatchability of RE power, combined with Energy Storage Systems (ESS). SECI is therefore exploring various options including but not limited to 100 per cent RE supply on an RTC basis, combining RE sources with other sources and storage for firm and flexible power supply.