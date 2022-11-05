State-run Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has floated a Request for Selection (RfS) for selecting project developers to set 1,200 megawatt (MW) ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid projects.

The hybrid power developer (HPD) will have to set up the hybrid projects with Energy Storage System (ESS). A mandatory ESS of at least 100 MWh capacity for each 100 MW project capacity shall be deployed as part of the project. The last date for submitting bids is December 14.

The projects come with assured peak power supply in India, on Build Own Operate (B-O-O) basis, under the tariff-based competitive bidding (Tranche-VI). The connectivity and Long-Term Open Access shall be in the scope of the hybrid power developer.

The total capacity to be allocated to a bidder including its parent, affiliate or ultimate parent or any group company shall be up to 1,200 MW. For each project, the minimum project capacity shall be 50 MW.

The project location shall be chosen by the bidder or HPD at their discretion and at their own risk and cost. The ESS component shall be mandatorily co-located either with solar PV or with wind power-generating components, under a single project.

PPA for 25 years

The SECI will enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders based on the RfS for purchase of hybrid power for a period of 25 years based on the terms, conditions and provisions of the RfS and PPA.

The power from these projects under the RfS can also be utilised by the buying entities and bulk consumers for meeting their targets under wind and other RPO (Renewable Purchase Obligation) and Storage Purchase Obligation.

The government’s aim is to promote large grid connected wind-solar PV hybrid systems for optimal and efficient utilisation of transmission infrastructure and land, reducing the variability in renewable power generation and achieving better grid stability.

So far, around 6,000 MW of hybrid projects are being implemented under various schemes being operated by the SECI.

A total of 160.92 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity has been installed in the country as of June 2022. Besides, renewable energy projects of 74.76 GW capacity are under various stages of implementation and 23.14 GW are under various stages of bidding.