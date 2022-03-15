SECI seeks ₹500 crore loan for short term capital requirements

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has invited proposals from banks for availing a non-fund based credit facility of ₹500 crore for meeting short term capital requirements as well as for issuing letter of credits (LCs) and bank guarantees (BGs) to renewable energy (RE) developers and transmission companies

“In this regard, we would like to avail additional non-fund based credit facility (LC/BG/SBLC limit) of ₹500 crore from your bank for a period of one year with the option to renew the same for a further period of one year with mutual consents. Facility tie-ups may be done with multiple banks, however total facility will be up to ₹500 crore only,” SECI said in its proposal to the banks.

The agency is availing the facility to meet its short term working capital needs and also for furnishing SBLCs to the developers of RE projects or for BGs to transmission companies where SECI is acting as the power trading intermediary. The banks can submit their proposals with SECI by the end of this month, it added.

The state-run company said that it does not have any outstanding debt, as on date, except the non-fund based limits of ₹709.12 crore (as on March 10, 2022) which was utilised for issuing standby letter of credit (SBLCs)/ LCs/ BGs to power developers and transmission companies.

As of March this year, the total RE capacity commissioned by SECI under various solar, wind and hybrid projects is more than 12 gigawatts (GW) where the state-run firm is acting as a power trading intermediary.

At present, SECI’s average monthly payment to RE developers is in the range of around ₹570 crore. The maximum payment made monthly has been around ₹640 crore. SECI expects its monthly payment to developers to increase further in the near future as the agency fast tracks commissioning of more projects.

Power purchase agreements

Elaborating on the payment requirements for power purchase agreements (PPAs) and power supply agreements (PSAs), SECI said that for PPAs, the agency is obligated to make payment without any surcharge, within 30 days from the due date, which is 30-45 days of receipt of the invoice. Therefore, the payment is effectively released before 60-75 days from the date of receipt of invoice from developers.

On the other hand with respect to PSAs, SECI said the buying utilities or the Discoms are required to make payment to SECI without levy of surcharge within 30 days from the date of submission of the invoice. Thus, the Discoms or the buying utilities effectively may release the payment up to 60 days from the date of submission of the invoices.

SECI has a paid-up share capital of ₹1,354 crore. The government has also approved an equity infusion of ₹1,000 crore, which is expected to be received soon. The government-run agency has a net worth of ₹2,211.51 crore as per BE for FY23. It reported a turnover of ₹7,100.55 crore in FY22 (RE) and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹214.33 crore during the same period.

As of December 2021, SECI has successfully awarded more than 50 GW of renewable capacity across the country, out of which 32.69 GW is solar power, 12.73 GW is wind power and 5.35 GW is hybrid power. Besides, it has operational capex projects of 21 MW capacity under its ownership and the company is looking to expand its portfolio in renewable energy.