The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on Tuesday said it has withdrawn the debarment notice issued to Reliance Power with immediate effect.

This has reference to the public notice dated November 6, 2024, regarding SECI’s decision of debarring Reliance Power and Reliance NU BESS from participating in all the future tenders issued by SECI until 3 years from the date of issuance of the debarment notice, the renewable energy implementing agency (REIA) said.

“Following the legal proceedings related to this matter, it is hereby notified that the Debarment Notice issued to Reliance Power has been withdrawn, with immediate effect.,” it added.

The government-run company said that the withdrawal is without prejudice to SECI’s right to take all actions in accordance with the law. Accordingly, the public notice dated November 6, 2024, stands modified to the limited extent as above.

In a BSE filing, Reliance Power said “We wish to inform you that SECI has notified that the debarment notice issued to the Company has been withdrawn with immediate effect.”

Accordingly, the company and its subsidiaries except Reliance NU BESS (formerly known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited) are eligible to participate in all tenders issued by SECI, it added.

Last month, the Delhi High Court stayed the debarment notice issued to Reliance Power by SECI.

The issue relates to Reliance Power securing a tender from the SECI for a battery energy storage system (BESS) project of 500 megawatt (MW)/1000 MWh through e-Reverse Auction (eRA) in September 2024.

On November 6, SECI barred Reliance Power and its subsidiary Reliance NU BESS from participating in tenders floated by the state-run entity for 3 years.

SECI, which is one of the government’s four REIA, had in a notice said that Reliance Power submitted a fake bank guarantee in the tender for setting up of 1,000 megawatt (MW)/ 2000 MW hour (MWh) standalone BESS project. The bid was under tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB).

Also read: Delhi High Court stays SECI order barring Reliance Power from RE bids

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit