Second Covid wave delays Pepperfry’s IPO plans

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The second Covid wave and the consequent business disruption have pushed furniture e-tailer Pepperfry’s plans to file for an IPO by several months.
Ashish Shah, co-founder and COO, Pepperfry, told BusinessLine. “We got very close to profitability in the Oct-December quarter of 2020 with less than 1 per cent of losses incurred during the quarter. On January 26, 2021 we hit our highest ever sales of ₹11 crore in a day, a great number to hit at the beginning of the year. We were coming back very strongly as a business after the first Covid wave, starting from July last year and in September as we were edging close to profitability, we announced our IPO plans in the next 12-18 months. But, the second Covid wave has set us back and we should be ready to file for an IPO 12-18 months from now.”
Elaborating he said, last year around mid-May after the national lockdown was lifted all e-commerce deliveries were allowed. However, this year a lot of large markets like Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai are closed, and now slowly Bengaluru opened last week, Mumbai will hopefully open up tomorrow, followed by Delhi. While this year the government allowed our warehouses and distribution centres to remain open, a lot of markets were closed from the delivery standpoint. Even with 50 per cent of markets open, we were able to do 65 per cent of business. Business is not weak, when all the markets open up, I think we will be profitable from month one of resuming business.
In a bid to move to profitability, Pepperfry has re-architected its business over the last two years to introduce shipping fees, assembly fees, improved its margins, made changes in sourcing from its sellers, etc. In the last five months, Pepperfry has opened 20 new FOFO (franchisee owned, franchisee operated) 1200 sq ft – 1500 sq ft studios in Guwahati, Agra, Dimapur, Chennai, Madurai, Dhanbad, Kozhikode, Raipur, Jammu, Vizag, Shillong, Jamnagar, among others. It has 73 studios in 38 markets pan India at present, of which 32 are FOFO studios.
The e-tailer aims to drive local entrepreneurship with the launch of 200 plus, small format Studios in the next 12 months. It targets to accomplish this through its newly crafted FOFO program called the Pepperfry Accelerator Program.
“Our existing FOFO program required an investment of ₹40 lakh – ₹50 lakh per store, this new program will require an investment of ₹15 lakh for a 400-500 sq ft studio. We plan to pitch this to college students, corporate employees (who earn ₹40,000– 50,000 per month), home makers etc and to all those who have lost jobs and want to own a sustainable business. Our pitch is ‘Build your own Business, be your own Boss.’
These stores will be opened in neighbourhoods where there are over 5,000 apartments, in townships of large corporations and not on highstreets. Each store will have 25 pieces of furniture and all the stores will be branded the same with a start-up kit provided by Pepperfry. Shah says, if an entrepreneur does over ₹11 lakh sales/month, it will be a profitable business.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...