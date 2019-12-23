Second edition of Elgi’s signature initiative takes off

If global climate change is an alarming reality, futuristic innovations would pave the way for an organisation’s performance and success. This is exactly what air compressor manufacturing major Elgi Equipments is striving to do — trying to make a difference by ensuring organisations reduce both energy dependence and emission, resulting in minimal impact on the environment.

Elgi has, with this objective, created a platform — the ‘State of the Future Art’. This signature initiative is aimed at identifying and developing advanced technology while nurturing innovation.

At an event to mark the second edition of this initiative under the theme ‘Technology Day’ at the Le Meridien in Coimbatore, the company’s ‘sustainable, energy-efficient compressed air solutions’ took centrestage.

On display were products developed by the company’s Global Technology Centre over the past year.

Over 200+ employees, academia, industry leaders and students from over 20 engineering colleges across the country took part in the celebration.

Jairam Varadaraj, Managing Director, Elgi Equipments, said the emphasis was on building compressed air solutions that help organisations lower energy consumption and operating costs, while achieving productivity goals.

Ideation contest

In line with Elgi’s focus on futuristic innovation, a technology ideation contest was rolled out earlier this year for companies. There was overwhelming response from the employees, indicating their drive towards developing sustainable, energy efficient solutions, he said.

The company acknowledged the winners at the event.