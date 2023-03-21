Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday said the sedan shape will never go out of style and cars like Verna are being bought by youth because of futuristic designs and tech-laden features.

The company launched the all-new Verna sedan priced between ₹10.90 lakh and ₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory prices).

Renewed interest

“There weren’t many new midsize sedan launches over the last few years and that’s why customer interest in sedans waned. Now, thanks to new entrants, there is a renewed interest in this body shape,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, told businessline on the sidelines of the launch here.

When asked about competition from new entrants like Volkswagen Virtus or Skoda Slavia, and the newly launched Honda City, Garg said, “more the merrier, and we have always welcomed a healthy competition and it is good for customers too. There are more investments coming in and a market is being created.”

HMIL has already gotten more than 8,000 bookings of the all-new Verna till now, which was opened last month for the customers, and the company expects double the sales of the Verna from last year, Garg said.

According to monthly data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in April-February FY2023, Hyundai’s Verna was the country’s third-largest selling midsize sedan with sales of 16,014 units.

Honda City had the largest share with 32,345 units, followed by Skoda Slavia which clocked around 20,000 units, during the 11-month period.

Meanwhile, HMIL has discontinued the diesel engine in the Verna as according to Garg, “Diesel engines are now more associated with big SUVs. In sedans, people prefer petrol engines.”

Youth’s choice

He said over 40 per cent of Verna customers are around the age of 30 years and youngsters like the petrol Turbo engines over the diesel ones.

The new Verna comes with two engine options — the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol. It will also ensure a comprehensive safety package by offering advanced safety features to customers. With 17 Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS features, the new Verna uses automated sensing technology with radars (Front & Rear), sensors and camera (Front) to detect obstacles on the road and initiating corrective action and warnings, thereby offering comprehensive protection during all climatic and even foggy driving conditions, HMIL, said.

“Our ambitions and vision for this new sedan have culminated in an amalgamation of advanced technology, scintillating design and superior performance that create Futuristic and Ferocious mobility experiences,” Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL said.

Verna has been one of Hyundai’s most iconic models globally, he said adding that “I am certain, the all-new Hyundai Verna is going to captivate our customer’s aspirations and induce technology enabled – superior mobility experiences.”