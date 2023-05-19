Even as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) deal with higher costs, prices of chipsets are likely to stay elevated till the year-end due to high demand and low supply in the Indian automobile industry.

“Our economic nature dictates that if demand is high and supply is down, prices go up. The supply chain for semiconductors suffered a disruption because companies did not plan for it. We expect things to move in a positive direction and prices to return to normal,” said Sanjay Gupta, chairperson of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).

The industry body attributed the shortage of semiconductors to the fact that automobile companies did not expect demand to increase during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, people wanted private vehicles, and by the time the automotive industry realised that demand was increasing, they could not get the semiconductor slots back, and many automotive suppliers and system solution companies prioritised their fabrication slots. This resulted in huge supply chain challenges,” he said.

Further, India will have its semiconductor manufacturing facility up and running by 2030.

“There will be semiconductor footprints in the country within the next five years, but to become big like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) it might take another five to 10 years,” said Sanjay Gupta.

The Budget allocated Rs 3,000 crore for the development of the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country. Further, during the visit of the Minister of Telecommunications and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to Silicon Valley in the US, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and Purdue University, US, for capacity building, industry participation and research and development.

