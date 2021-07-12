Sensex up 234 pts intraday; Nifty above 15,700 amid firm global cues

Benchmark indices were trading in the green on Monday afternoon, led by cement stocks, metals and a sharp recovery in financials.

The market, after opening on a positive note amid firm global cues, extended gains through the day. However, IT stocks and HDFC Bank remained under pressure.

Investors are now tracking the Q2 FY2022 results of India Inc.

At 1 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 52,620.87, up 234.68 points or 0.45 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 52,700.51 and a low of 52,568.92. The Nifty 50 was ruling at 15,764.65, up 74.85 points or 0.48 per cent. It hit an intraday high of 15,789.20 and a low of 15,746.55.

Ultratech Cement, Shree Cements, JSW Steel, Grasim and Tata Consumers were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 while BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the top laggards.

The Nifty Call: Nifty 50 July Futures (15,781)

According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd, “On the basis of favourable global cues, Indian equities remained in the green in morning deals.”

Investor sentiments were further lifted with a survey report from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) claiming that India’s economy is projected to rebound quickly from the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 because the lockdowns were primarily designed to prevent social gatherings and had a limited impact on the economy.

Furthermore, the Department of Economic Affairs also reported that the Indian economy is showing signs of swift recovery in the following months.

“US market closed near the higher level and kept the sentiments positive after the statement from the Fed earlier this week. Asian markets were mostly trading with positivity following the positive cues from Wall Street,” said Garg.

Realty, financials and metals shine

On the sectoral front, all indices, except Nifty IT, were in the green.

Realty rallied further as financials rebounded sharply. Metals and auto also gained.

Nifty Realty was up 4.26 per cent. It surpassed its previous 52-week high of 367.45 to record 382.25.

Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were up 0.85 per cent and 0.59 per cent, respectively. Nifty PSU Bank was up 1.01 per cent while Nifty Private Bank was up 0.89 per cent.

Nifty Metal was up 0.91 per cent while Nifty Auto was up 0.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT was down 0.01 per cent.

Broader indices outperform

Broader indices continued to outperform the benchmarks.

Nifty Midcap 50 was up 1.09 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 50 was up 0.76 per cent.

The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.83 per cent while the S&P BSE Smallcap was up 1.10 per cent.

The volatility index softened 2.45 per cent to 12.63.