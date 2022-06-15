SentinelOne strengthens operations in India, eyes expansion

SentinelOne, an endpoint security software provider, has launched its operations centre in Bengaluru to help organisations address the growing threat of cyberattacks.

The centre will deliver innovation, product development, threat research, and engineering, recruiting top talent to modernise cyberdefense. As a key component to SentinelOne’s India investment and build out, customer data will be stored in a local data center, the company said.

Ric Smith, Chief Technology Officer, SentinelOne, said, “SentinelOne’s Bengaluru operations centre represents an investment in talent and technology to serve the local market and our global customer base.” The centre’s engineers and threat researchers will focus on cutting-edge cybersecurity innovations to address the exponentially growing threat landscape. Bengaluru was a natural choice because of the talent footprint and market opportunity that India presents, he added.

Expansion plans

In the coming years, SentinelOne plans to invest $50 million in India as part of its ongoing global expansion. It also plans to increase the total headcount in India by hiring 500 more employees in the next five years. Currently, SentinelOne’s India office has a headcount of 100 employees.

Hiring will focus on talent across Engineering, Researchers, Sales, Marketing and Business Development, as well as Finance, HR, and Operations.

SentinelOne will also build an India-hosted data centre, demonstrating the commitment to helping India-based organizations comply with evolving local data hosting regulations and preferences, the company said.

Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne, said, “we are investing in our India-go-to-market strategy and local data residency to serve the region’s enterprises and government bodies. We’re excited to bring India’s enterprises to the era of XDR, autonomously preventing, detecting, and responding to threats across device, cloud, and identity.”

Earlier this year, SentinelOne announced the acquisition of Attivo Networks, an Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solutions provider for $616.5 million as part of its inorganic growth strategy, including its India-based operations.