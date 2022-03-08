Sentynl Therapeutics, BridgeBio Pharma ink asset purchase agreement for injection used to treat paediatric genetic disorder

Sentynl Therapeutics, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, and BridgeBio Pharma on Tuesday announced the execution of an asset purchase agreement for the sale of BridgeBio’s NULIBRY ™ (Fosdenopterin) for Injection.

Sentynl is a wholly-owned arm of Zydus Lifesciences, which was formerly known as Cadila Healthcare.

NULIBRY ™ is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to reduce the risk of mortality in patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A, an ultra-rare, life-threatening paediatric genetic disorder.

According to the release, Sentynl is also facilitating early diagnosis and treatment by enhancing awareness, new-born screening, genetic testing and patient support across multiple products and rare diseases, including the development of a treatment for Menkes Disease, currently under rolling review by the USFDA, for which it has tied up with Cyprium Therapeutics.

According to the terms of the agreement, Sentynl will acquire the global rights to NULIBRY ™ and will be responsible for the its development and commercialisation of NULIBRY in the US and for developing, manufacturing and commercialising Fosdenopterin globally.

BridgeBio will share development responsibilities for Fosdenopterin through approval of the marketing authorisation application, already under accelerated assessment with the European Medicines Agency and through approval of its regulatory submission with the Israeli Ministry of Health.

“Sentynl will provide cash payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones. BridgeBio will be eligible to receive commercial milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on adjusted net sales of NULIBRY ™,” the release said.

“Molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) is an unmet healthcare need affecting newborns. With this, we aim to make a radical contribution to the lives of children suffering from this disease. This agreement further adds to our portfolio of medicines for rare and orphan diseases,” said Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences.