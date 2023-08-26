Backed by three decades of domain expertise, patented technologies and global certifications, SEQRITE has a rich history of empowering government organisations and nations with robust cybersecurity solutions fortifying their digital defenses.

Sanjay Katkar, the Joint Managing Director of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, “We are extremely proud of the ISRO and what the country has achieved. Quick Heal and SEQRITE have been longstanding cybersecurity partners, diligently protecting numerous IT assets for ISRO across the country. It is indeed an honour for us and we take pride in securing the cybersecurity frontiers of ISRO and various other crucial government entities, enabling them and our nation to focus on historic missions like these. Jai Hind!”

Recently, Quick Heal became the first and only Indian company to work as an official collaborator on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)‘s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) Data Classification Project.

The company was also awarded the Best Advanced Protection 2022 for Consumer Users category by AV-TEST, an independent testing organization. Quick Heal achieved the top score in AV-TEST’s Advanced Threat Protection Test, which evaluates how well security products protect against very specific targeted attack methods such as ransomware.

