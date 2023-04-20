Serentica Renewables has announced the appointment of Akshay Hiranandani as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the green energy solutions company.

In this role, Akshay will work closely with Pratik Agarwal, Director, Serentica Renewables, the company said in a statement.

Serentica Renewables (India) is jointly held by Greenlake Asia Holdings (KKR) and Twinstar Overseas Limited (TSOL), which also owns controlling stakes in Sterlite Power Transmission and Sterlite Technologies.

Hiranandani has served as the Corporate Finance lead for Serentica from 2021 to 2023. Under his leadership, the firm executed the strategic capital raise. In the past, he has worked in renewable IPP platforms, like SunEdison and Skypower.

Serentica is focussed on industrial decarbonisation and aims to provide assured, renewable energy through a combination of solar, wind, energy storage and balancing solutions.

Currently, the company has entered into three long-term Power Delivery Agreements (PDAs) with metal and mining industrial leaders and is in the process of developing around 1,500 megawatts (MW) of solar and wind power projects across various states.

Serentica’s medium term goal is to supply over 16 billion units (BU) of clean energy annually and displace 20 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. In November 2022, the company announced an investment deal of $400 million from global investment firm, KKR & Co.