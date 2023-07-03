Serentica Renewables on Monday announced that it has signed more than 1.25 gigawatts (GW) of new Power Delivery Agreements (PDAs) with multiple industrial customers. This is in addition to the 580 megawatts (MW) of PDAs signed in March 2023.

To ensure the round-the-clock (RTC) green energy needs of its customers, Serentica will install 4 GW of renewable energy (RE) capacities across the country. The projects will deploy both wind and solar capacities, supplemented with balancing solutions like energy storage, their company said.

Serentica is setting up these solar and wind capacities across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, where it has secured connectivity to the inter-state transmission system (ISTS), it added.

9 BU clean energy

With a vision to accelerate the clean energy transition of hard-to-abate industries, the overall portfolio will supply more than 9 billion units (BU) of clean energy annually, thereby off-setting 8.5 million tonnes of CO2.

Serentica Renewables CEO Akshay Hiranandani said India’s energy transition must progress unabated to meet the dual objectives of its ever-increasing energy requirements and the fight against climate change.

Serentica is focussed on industrial decarbonisation and aims to provide assured, renewable energy through a combination of solar, wind, energy storage and balancing solutions.

The company’s medium-term goal is to supply over 40 billion units of clean energy annually and displace 37 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.