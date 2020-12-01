Serum Institute ‘assures’ it will release Covid-19 vaccine for mass-use only if safe

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Serum Institute of India will not release for mass-use, the Covid-19 vaccine candidate that it is presently testing in India, “unless it is proven immunogenic, and safe,” it said in a public-statement on social media.
“We would like to clarify that all the requisite regulatory and ethical processes and guidelines were followed diligently and strictly. The concerned authorities were informed and the Principal Investigator, DSMB (Data and Safety Monitoring Board) and the Ethics Committee independently cleared and reckoned it as a non-related issue to the vaccine trial. Post which we submitted all the reports and data related to the incident to the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India). It is only after we cleared all the required processes that we continued with the trials,” the statement said in a more reconciliatory tone.
ALSO READ Serum says no correlation with trial & volunteer’s condition
The vaccine-maker is in collaboration with AstraZeneca and Oxford University to produce and distribute their Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India and other low and middle income countries.
And it had come in for much flak from doctors and health activists, on what they called “strong-arm” tactics after a volunteer on the trial of this vaccine had complained of serious adverse events.
The volunteer’s compensation claim for ₹5 crore was met with a counter-suit from Serum for over ₹100 crore as damages for what it said was a “malicious” charge against it.
The 40-year-old volunteer had experienced neurological problems and disorientation, according to a legal notice sent on his behalf to the SRMC hospital (Sri Ramachandra Higher Education and Research), Serum Institute, AZ, the Oxford University, the Indian drug regulator and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The ICMR is also co-sponsor on the trial and has indicated that it will wait for the DCGI to take a call. AZ, the Oxford Vaccine Group have not commented on the issue.
The DCGI has not cleared the air on the issue, as well, something that many in the medical fraternity said was necessary, given that volunteers continue to participate in the trial and the vaccine could well be rolled-out for public use if it is cleared by the regulatory authority.
ALSO READ Covid-19 vaccine trial: Aidan calls for clarity from CDSCO on allegation of an adverse event
Serum Institute further clarified, “The COVISHIELD vaccine is safe and immunogenic. The incident with the Chennai volunteer though highly unfortunate was in no way induced by the vaccine and Serum Institute of India is sympathetic with the volunteer’s medical condition.”
“We would want to assure everyone that the vaccine won’t be released for mass use unless it is proven immunogenic, and safe. Taking into consideration the complexities and existing misnomers about vaccination and immunisation; the legal notice was sent therefore to safeguard the reputation of the company which is being unfairly maligned,” the vaccine-maker said.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
The stock of Greaves Cotton gained 9.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Friday, surpassing a ...
₹1440 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1427141014501465 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The Commonwealth of Cricket documents an ardent fan’s lifelong engagement with the game
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...