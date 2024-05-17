Vaccine major Serum Institute of India has acquired 20 per cent stake in medical device company IntegriMedical to advance needle-free injection technology, for an undisclosed amount.

The technology addresses needle-phobic patients, helping increase patient compliance, reduce needle-stick injuries, and enhancing the efficacy of liquid medication via needle-free dispersion, a note from the company said.

Serum Institute of India (SII) has been investing in backend companies and had in August 2021, bought out the Indian partner in SCHOTT Kaisha, securing its supplies of pharma packaging products, including vials, syringes, ampoules and cartridges used to package life-saving medication.

IntegriMedical has developed a US patented needle-free injection system (N-FIS) that utilises high-velocity jet stream using mechanical power to effectively and consistently administer biologics and drugs, the note said. N-FIS will be available in the Indian private market, offering patients and healthcare providers an alternative to traditional needle-based injections, it added, without giving timelines.

Adar Poonawalla, SII Chief Executive said, they were constantly seeking opportunities to invest in technologies that aligned with its mission. “IntegriMedical’s Needle-Free Injection Systems represent a significant advancement in drug delivery and we envision a needle-free solution to deliver vaccines,” he said, adding that it would “potentially revolutionize the way we administer vaccines”.

Sarvesh Mutha, Managing Director, IntegriMedical, said the investment was a testament to the potential of NFIS technology and its ability to revolutionize drug delivery. SII’s expertise in vaccine manufacturing and global distribution would help make the technology more widely accessible to patients worldwide, he added.

IntegriMedical’s N-FIS has received multiple regulatory approvals, including from the CDSCO (India) and CE (in Europe) and is ISO 13485 certified. Additionally, the technology is patented in the United States, the note said. It also has research centers and manufacturing facilities in the USA, India and Hong Kong. IntegriMedical’s MD, Ankur Naik, has been instrumental in the development and clinical trials of the N-FIS technology.

The global needle-free injections system market, valued at $12.49 billion in 2022, is projected to touch a valuation of $ 27.65 billion by 2028. This market growth is attributed to factors including escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing incidents of needle-stick injuries, surging demand for self-injection devices, expanding vaccination programs, and advancements in product development technology, the note said, citing an industry market forecast.

