Serum says no correlation with trial & volunteer’s condition

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India has labelled as “malicious and misconceived” the allegations of an adverse event made against the AstraZeneca-Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine candidate. It will seek damages in excess of ₹100 crore, it added, to defend against such claims.
Serum Institute has a production and distribution alliance for the vaccine in India and low- and middle-income countries and is undertaking clinical trials in India. Over the weekend, the Prime Minister was at Serum Institute’s Pune facility, as part of his review of the country’s vaccine preparedness.
“While the Serum Institute of India is sympathetic with the volunteer’s medical condition, there is absolutely no correlation with the vaccine trial and the medical condition of the volunteer. The volunteer is falsely laying the blame for his medical problems on the Covid vaccine trial,” the company said.
Also read:
The development follows a legal notice sent to the company on behalf of a 40-year-old volunteer, who participated in the trial that took place at Chennai’s Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research. A notice to the company, the hospital and the drug regulator said that the healthy individual experienced severe adverse events requiring hospitalisation. Linking this to the trial, it sought ₹5-crore compensation, besides calling for a halt to the vaccine trial, manufacture and distribution.
“The claim is malicious because the volunteer was specifically informed by the medical team that the complications he suffered were independent of the vaccine trial he underwent. In spite of specifically being made aware of the same, he still chose to go public and malign the reputation of the company,” Serum Institute said, adding, “It is evident that the intention behind the spreading of such malicious information is an oblique pecuniary motive.”
To the Serum statement, NGR Prasad, lawyer for the petitioner, said: “Let them sue us. The patient information sheet did talk of 'unknown side-effects', but how can that be such a serious one.”
Earlier, Samiran Panda, ICMR’s Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division, told BusinessLine the Indian Council of Medical Research was aware of the adverse event. “Preliminary information is that the examination does not indicate any causal association as yet. But we will wait for the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) to take the final call.”
The ICMR is a co-sponsor of the India trials being done by Serum.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Perched at the tip of Mumbai, Colaba — as we know it today — has had a fascinating journey that spans three ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...