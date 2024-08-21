Servotech Power Systems Ltd., an EV charger manufacturer, has secured a contract from the Kerala government’s Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) to build 12 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd. Were trading at ₹134.92 up by ₹4.16 or 3.18 per cent today on the NSE at 3:15 pm

The contract involves Servotech supplying, commissioning, and constructing the 30kW fast DC EV charging stations at various locations of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department. The project will be executed in two phases, with the first phase installing 4 charging stations and the second phase adding 8 more.

This initiative aims to facilitate Kerala’s transition towards sustainable transportation by expanding the state’s EV charging network. As the demand for EVs grows, the new charging infrastructure will provide convenient options for EV owners to recharge their vehicles while on the move.

Servotech, a trusted brand in the EV tech space, is poised to play a pivotal role in developing India’s EV charging ecosystem through its innovative solutions and expertise.