Sethuraman appointed additional director on Reliance Capital board

Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman has been appointed as an additional director on the board of Reliance Capital.

Sethuraman, who is currently Group President of Reliance Group, and handles corporate and regulatory affairs, has been appointed an additional director with effect from December 13 and will hold office till the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing.

As per the filing, Sethuraman, aged 67 years, holds bachelor's degree in economics. He has varied experience in the field of major growth sectors of the Indian economy, including communications, generation, transmission and distribution of renewable and non-renewable sources of energy, infrastructure, roads, metro rail systems, cement, financial services, education, healthcare, and media and entertainment.

Meanwhile, the company said Ryna Karani has resigned as non-Executive Director.