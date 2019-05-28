Settle dispute with HUDCO in four weeks, NCLAT tells Bakshi

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday directed Vikram Bakshi, the erstwhile joint venture partner of American burger chain McDonald’s, to settle its dispute with HUDCO in four weeks. Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has already claimed unpaid dues of ₹195 crore in relation to a loan granted to an entity controlled by Bakshi..

The two-member NCLAT Bench headed by Chairperson Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya also observed this will be the “last chance” for Bakshi and HUDCO to settle the matter. “We give four weeks time for Vikram Bakshi to settle the matter with HUDCO,” the NCLAT added.

It has also directed Bakshi to file an affidavit in this regard within four weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for July 10.

This direction comes at a time when American burger chain McDonald’s and Bakshi are seeking to withdraw cases filed against each before the NCLAT and acceptance of the terms of their out-of-court settlement, which the two parties reached earlier this month. However, HUDCO’s intervention application before NCLAT stating, that Bakshi should pay its dues first, has delayed this process.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, the appellate tribunal also reiterated its stand that it cannot allow any settlement (between McDonald’s and Bakshi) in “contravention” of an order passed by any judicial authority referring to the order passed by Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) which restricted Bakshi to sell his shares in Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL).

Bakshi’s counsel Amit Sibal apprised the NCLAT Bench that Bakshi had deposited ₹10 crore on Tuesday morning with DRT. He also informed that an amount of ₹66 crore has been paid by Bakshi to HUDCO and that unencumbered property of 4.65 acres is also in possession of HUDCO. The counsel said Bakshi is ready to pay another ₹70 crore. The appellate tribunal had even on May 15 directed Bakshi and HUDCO to explore possibility of a settlement while admitting HUDCO’s intervention plea.

On May 9, McDonald’s had said that it has reached an out-of-court settlement with Bakshi. It had also said it had completed acquisition of Bakshi’s 50 per cent stake in CPRL, which operates restaurants in North and East India. Bakshi and McDonald’s have reached this settlement after being embroiled in a bitter legal feud for nearly six years.