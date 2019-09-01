SEW Infrastructure completes rail tunnel at Krishnapatnam port

SEW Infrastructure Limited has completed the Railway tunnel between Cherlapalli and Rapuru stations at Krishnapatnam ahead of its planned deadline.

This tunnel serves as a crucial link connecting Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh and it's hinterland for goods transport, reducing the travel time to half.

Excavation of the 6.7 km tunnel was completed in 25 months time and the concrete lining at the tunnel was achieved in 13 months.

Vice President M Venkiah Naidu and Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi visited the project site and appreciated the speedy execution of the work by SEW Infra. The company was awarded gold medal for early completion, according to a statement by SEW .