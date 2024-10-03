SG Corporate Mobility Pvt Ltd has sued Bajaj Auto Ltd for the unauthorised use of the ‘Freedom’ trademark.

Bajaj Auto is using the ‘Freedom’ trademark for India’s first CNG motorbikes. Bajaj introduced the motorbikes in July.

The company stated that in 2002, LML Ltd launched its motorbikes with the trademark ‘Freedom’ which was a massive success in the Indian market and carries goodwill in the minds of the public at large which is associated with the company. The trademark was assigned to SG Corporate Mobility Pvt. Ltd. in 2021 by LML Ltd. along with goodwill and reputation associated with the mark.

The lawsuit filed before the Delhi High Court against Bajaj Auto Ltd. is currently pending.

“The lawsuit against Bajaj Auto Ltd. underscores SG Corporate Mobility’s firm stance on protecting its intellectual property rights. The company’s efforts are aimed at ensuring that the next generation of riders can experience the same sense of freedom and reliability that made LML Freedom a household name. The brand has ambitious plans to launch a new line of scooters and motorbikes under the historic “Freedom” label, along with the “LML” brand. As part of their efforts to relaunch these iconic names,” the company said in a press release.