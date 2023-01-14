Matchmaking platform Shaadi.com has launched a speed dating feature called ‘Shaadi Live’.

Shaadi Live will be a periodic event, happening every 10 days, enabling eligible singles an opportunity to meet up to 10 potential matches over video calls in one hour.

This new service facilitates users across geographies to connect face-to-face from the comfort of their homes.

Every Shaadi Live event will allow a person to meet up to 10 matches for five minutes each at a pre-decided time of the day over video calls.

Speaking about Shaadi Live, Adhish Zaveri, AVP Marketing, People Interactive Pvt Ltd, said, “Shaadi Live is a revolutionary matchmaking service that is a culmination of cutting-edge technology and our deep understanding of the business. Enabling multiple and meaningful conversations between matches, all in a matter of a few minutes is the key to helping our members find success in their search for a life partner. As we like to say, Shaadi Live isn’t a feature, but much rather the future of matchmaking.”

This latest feature will be unveiled and popularised with a special campaign in which Founder & Shark, Anupam Mittal features as a superhero. The ad shows Mittal solving the predicament of suitors by introducing them to Shaadi Live. The ad film will be aired in two versions — one for the Hindi-speaking market and another for the Southern market.