Shahlon Silk gets govt nod to make PPE fabrics for Covid coverall

Shahlon Silk Industries, a man-made fibre and fabric manufacturing company, has received the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) certification to produce fabric meant for body coverall of personal protective equipment (PPE) for Covid-19 pandemic.

Established in 1956, SITRA is governed by a Council of Administration consisting of member representatives of the industry, government and scientists. It is sponsored by the industry and supported by the Ministry of Textiles.

Keeping up with the demand

Shahlon Silk has woven fabric production capacity of 42 million metre per annum. The capacity will cater to the augmented demand for the PPE kits required for healthcare professionals attending to infected patients in isolation wards and the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) besides other national healthcare services volunteers.

The company has the capacity and capabilities to manufacture PPE in addition to PPE fabric in its existing manufacturing setup without any fresh investment.

The Surat-based company is in the process for approval of manufacturing protective suits from the respective nodal agency for PPE. This product caters to a wide range of protective apparels for medical, pharma, biotechnology, electronics and food and beverage industry.

Dhirubhai Shah, Chairman, Shahlon Silk Industries, said that the company has been focussing on developing value added products and maintaining the quality, due to which it has gained a reputation in the industry.

The certification confirms the requirement of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines issued in February.