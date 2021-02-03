Shahlon Silk to focus more on export market, adds marquee clients

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Shahlon Silk Industries, a leading fabric and man-made fibre company, plans to expand its geographical reach to cater to more markets and add premier clients. The demand for textile products are showing strong revival led by fashion and furnishing sectors.
The company products will now be available in 15 countries such as United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Belgium, Egypt, Jordan, North Africa, Thailand, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Korea.
It exports synthetic textile yarn and fabrics garnering 87 per cent of revenues from domestic markets and 17 per cent from exports.
Shahlon has four manufacturing facilities at Kim, Karanj, Kosamba and Sachin in Gujarat with total installed capacity of 40 million metres of fabrics and 22,200 tonnes of yarn per annum.
Dhirubhai Shah, Chairman of Shahlon Silk Industries, said that the company added marquee clients in both domestic and international markets, which would result in increased volumes.
“We are focussing on improving operating margins and profitability through better revenue mix. Besides, focussing on expanding reach and adding new customers across the world and fully committed to capitalise on the changing industry landscape,” said Shah.
Globally, many companies are already expanding their sources of man-made fabrics and yarns from different nations rather than relying on few countries. India is expected to gain significantly as it is moving towards man-made fibres from cotton fibres and can be a huge sourcing nation for the world, he said.
The company has major share of domestic revenues from garments makers situated at cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru which are manufacturing garments for leading domestic and international brands.
