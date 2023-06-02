Shaka Harry, a plant-based meat brand backed by cricketer MS Dhoni, has announced its expansion into Singapore, where it will introduce 15 innovative products soon at the Mustafa Centre.

Singapore has emerged as a global hotspot for the alternative protein industry, attracting start-ups from around the world to develop and introduce animal-free alternatives to traditional meat products.

“Our products will appeal to the growing number of individuals embracing flexitarian diets and seeking healthy, delicious, and environmentally friendly food options,” said Anand Nagarajan, co-founder, Shaka Harry in a statement.

Also read: Licious forays into plant-based meat segment

In a recent survey on Singaporean dietary habits, it was revealed that 46 per cent of respondents expressed a willingness to adopt a plant-based diet due to general health concerns, while 39 per cent follow a flexitarian diet. The plant-based trend in Singapore has experienced a compounded growth rate of over 12 per cent in the past four years, driven primarily by health consciousness, taste preferences, and dietary restrictions related to religious or ethical reasons. Furthermore, this trend has garnered a remarkable 94 per cent positive sentiment among consumers in Singapore.

Shaka Harry, the plant protein brand under Liberate Foods Pvt. Ltd, plans to establish partnerships with local restaurants and food service providers to offer its products as part of their menus.

Sandeep Devgan, Co-founder of Shaka Harry, “The Government of India, along with APEDA, is actively promoting the export of plant-based food, which are highly regarded overseas due to their ethical values and contributions from food service operators and retailers.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit