Shakambhari Ispat and Power looks to raise production capacity

Everything folding up at CES 2020
In 2019, Samsung and Huawei whetted our appetite for a new form factor for the good old gadgets we’ve been ...
Shakambhari Ispat and Power Ltd, which had recently taken control of SPS Steels Rolling Mills — the makers of ‘Elegant Steel and TMT bars’, is now looking to augment production capacity and market the brand across India.
According to Deepak Kumar Agarwal, CMD, Shakambhari Group of Industries, SPS Steel’s annual production, which had dwindled to 96,000 tonnes per annum, has increased to close to 1.75 lakh tonnes post takeover. Plans are afoot to increase the production capacity further to 2.25-2.5 lakh tonnes in 2020-21.
“We plan to invest close to ₹150 crore in the coming fiscal on expansion which will include a steel melting shop that will help us reach around 3 lakh tonnes per annum from the current 1.75 lakh tonnes. We have taken serious measures for modernisation of the plant and are in negotiation for foreign collaborations for technology upgradation,” he said.
SPS Steels had an integrated steel plant with facilities to manufacture TMT bars with an installed capacity of close to 1.8 lakh tonnes per annum. However, the capacity was underutilised at around 35 per cent before the takeover. Shakambhari Ispat, after receiving approval from the Kolkata bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), had paid ₹270 crore to the financial and operational creditors as per the approved resolution plan for the acquisition.
The company is now looking to set up a 13-MW captive power plant at an estimated investment of around ₹60 crore.
Talking about improving the distribution and footprint of Elegant bars across the country, Ankit Mittal, Vice-President, Business Development, Shakambhari Group, said: “We have added more than 200 dealers in West Bengal alone and are looking to grab around 15 per cent share of this segment by the end of the financial year. We have started to enter Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and North East as well as the north Indian markets.”
In 2019, Samsung and Huawei whetted our appetite for a new form factor for the good old gadgets we’ve been ...
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Buoyed by easing market sentiment, the Indian equity markets are on the rise along with its global peers.
Traders with short-term perspective can buy the stock of Interglobe Aviation, showing signs of fresh rally.
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
Former SEBI chairman on his new book ‘Going Public’, FinMins, and work equations
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...