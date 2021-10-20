Shakti Pumps consolidated PAT jumps 36 per cent in Sept quarter

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Shakti Pumps (India) on Wednesday reported a 36.28 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹ 20.77 crore for the September 2021 quarter.
The company's PAT stood at ₹ 15.24 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Shakti Pumps (India) said in a statement.
Its consolidated revenue surged 83.28 per cent to ₹ 369.76 crore, compared with ₹ 201.74 crore in the year-ago period.
Shakti Pumps (India) Chairman and Managing Director Dinesh Patidar said, "We are glad that we have been able to continue with our targeted growth outlined for the current financial year 2021-22, as several business parameters have become favourable." He added that this performance continued into the second quarter of this financial year is certainly encouraging, as the demand for this sector has recently emerged from testing times for the past few quarters across the country.
The company's shares on Wednesday closed at ₹ 729.50, down 6.10 per cent on the BSE.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...