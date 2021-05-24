Shanthi Gears posts profit of ₹12.3 crore

Shanthi Gears Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India, posted a revenue of ₹71.9 crore in Q4, a 73 per cent growth over Q4 of the previous year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) was at ₹12.3 crore against ₹0.5 crore in Q4 of previous year. For the full year 2020-21, the revenue was ₹215.5 crore, a 11 per cent de-growth over previous year and PBT was ₹26.1 crore, a 20 per cent de-growth over the previous year.

Consequent to lower PBT, the Return on average Capital Employed (ROCE) declined to 15 per cent this financial year from 19 per cent in the previous year. The company generated cumulative operating free cash flow of ₹21 crore during the year. Cumulative free cash flow to PAT is 105 per cent. During the year, the company had booked orders for ₹305 crore and registered 20 per cent growth over previous year. Pending order book as on March 31, ₹225 crore against ₹155 crore in the previous year.

The company continues to focus on 4 key priorities of revenue growth, profitability, ROCE and free cash flow (FCF), a company statement said.