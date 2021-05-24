Companies

Shanthi Gears posts profit of ₹12.3 crore

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 24, 2021

Revenue grows 73% to ₹71.9 crore in Q4

Shanthi Gears Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India, posted a revenue of ₹71.9 crore in Q4, a 73 per cent growth over Q4 of the previous year. Profit Before Tax (PBT) was at ₹12.3 crore against ₹0.5 crore in Q4 of previous year. For the full year 2020-21, the revenue was ₹215.5 crore, a 11 per cent de-growth over previous year and PBT was ₹26.1 crore, a 20 per cent de-growth over the previous year.

Consequent to lower PBT, the Return on average Capital Employed (ROCE) declined to 15 per cent this financial year from 19 per cent in the previous year. The company generated cumulative operating free cash flow of ₹21 crore during the year. Cumulative free cash flow to PAT is 105 per cent. During the year, the company had booked orders for ₹305 crore and registered 20 per cent growth over previous year. Pending order book as on March 31, ₹225 crore against ₹155 crore in the previous year.

The company continues to focus on 4 key priorities of revenue growth, profitability, ROCE and free cash flow (FCF), a company statement said.

Published on May 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.