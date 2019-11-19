Shapoorji Pallonji plans stake sale in Eureka Forbes

Forbes & Company Ltd, a subsidiary of Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited, on Tuesday announced their plans to unlock value of its subsidiary Eureka Forbes Limited. This may include listing, dilution/sale or combination thereof of Eureka Forbes.

Forbes & Company announced that it’s Board had authorized the management of the Company to evaluate a scheme of arrangement and other appropriate mechanisms to enable an eventual listing of Eureka Forbes.

Eureka Forbes' product portfolio encompasses water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and home security solutions that are sold in over 35 countries globally.

Aquaguard, which is recognised as a Superbrand, is the flagship water purifier brand of Eureka Forbes.