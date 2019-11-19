Companies

Shapoorji Pallonji plans stake sale in Eureka Forbes

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 19, 2019 Published on November 19, 2019

Forbes & Company Ltd, a subsidiary of Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited, on Tuesday announced their plans to unlock value of its subsidiary Eureka Forbes Limited. This may include listing, dilution/sale or combination thereof of Eureka Forbes.

Forbes & Company announced that it’s Board had authorized the management of the Company to evaluate a scheme of arrangement and other appropriate mechanisms to enable an eventual listing of Eureka Forbes.

Eureka Forbes'  product portfolio encompasses water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and home security solutions that are sold in over 35 countries globally.

Aquaguard, which is recognised as a Superbrand, is the flagship water purifier brand of Eureka Forbes.

Published on November 19, 2019
Forbes & Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BHEL commissions two more pumping units of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme