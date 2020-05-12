Shareholders approve appointment of Indira Dutt as CMD of KCP

KCP Ltd on Tuesday announced that the shareholders of the company have approved the appointment of VL Indira Dutt as Chairperson and Managing Director with effect from May 6. Dutt had earlier been serving as the company’s MD.

“Under her leadership, KCP Ltd and its group companies will continue to meet the aspirations of all stakeholders and scale newer heights, for years to come,” said a company statement.

VL Dutt (82), who was the Executive Chairman of the company, passed away in February after running the company for more than 40 years. His wife Indira Dutt has over 20 years of experience and has ably supported the former in the strategic planning and direction of the operations of the company, the statement added.

Their daughter V Kavitha Dutt is the Joint Managing Director of the company.