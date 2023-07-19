More than a year after Shark Tank India Season 1, seven sharks have honoured 27 out of their 65 investment commitments, according to an analysis by PrivateCircle Research.

Season 1 sharks included Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar. In terms of value, sharks committed to investing a total of ₹40 crore in 65 companies during the Season 1 telecast. Out of this, a total of ₹ 17 crore has been invested across 27 start-ups till July 12.

Among the seven sharks, Thapar fulfilled the maximum percentage (59 per cent) of investment commitments. In Season 1, she committed to investing in 22 companies, out of which 13 have made investment filings until July 12, 2023. While Mittal had the lowest investment percentage of 29 per cent. He invested in 7 out of 24 committed deals.

“Our findings show that some deals committed on the show may have fallen through because of concerns in company due diligence. Also, some start-ups seem to have passed on the Shark Tank deal to raise funding at higher valuations from other investors,” said Sumanjan Kumar, Lead Financial Analyst at PrivateCircle.

Overall, 117 start-ups participated in Shark Tank Season 1, out of which 65 got deal commitments during the show. Moreover, two rejected companies (Agri Tourism and Jhaji Achaar) got investments from Sharks after the completion of the show. Agri Tourism received an investment of ₹5 lakh from Namita in April 2022, whereas Jhaji Achaar got ₹30 lakh in a joint investment from Namita and Vineeta in September 2022.

For Shark Tank India Season 2, which ended in March 2023, a total of 166 companies pitched on the show of which 115 got a deal commitment on the show, but only one of them has made investment filings till now.

Startup Valuations jump post Shark Tank

In response to India’s thriving start-up ecosystem, there has been a rise in fundraising avenues in the country, including shows like Shark Tank, where a mere appearance seems to positively impact the valuation of participating start-ups.

Six start-ups, including Grow fitter, Insurance Samadhan, Raising Superstars, Get a Whey, Tweek Labs, and Joules Health, seemingly passed on the show deal to raise funding at a higher valuation from other investors, according to the market intelligence platform.

Raising Superstars got valued at ₹25 crore in the show deal but got a valuation jump of 2x from other investors in less than six months after the show.

Similarly, 10 companies that did not get a deal from Sharks in Season 1 also managed to raise fresh funding at higher valuations than their original ask on the show. These companies include SweeDesi, KetoIndia, Experiential Etc, On2Cook, Woloo, Theka Coffee, Aliste Technologies, Good Good Piggy Bank, Anthyesti, and Mommy’s Kitchen.

Specifically, On2Cook was able to raise ₹17 crore at a valuation of ₹100 crore in less than a year after its appearance on Shark Tank. On the show, they asked for ₹1 crore in funding at a valuation of ₹ 33 crore.

The private market intelligence firm has analysed the Ministry of Corporate Affair filings made by the Shark Tank companies to arrive at these findings. The data are updated as of July 12.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit