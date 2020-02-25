Shell launches new solutions to reduce total cost of fleet ownership

Shell, a diversified global energy major, has come out with a portfolio of products and services — fuels, prepaid card and telematics — aiming to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for Indian fleet owners.

The company’s products comprising high-quality differentiated Shell fuels, Shell Fleet Prepaid programme and Shell Telematics are aimed at providing better control over fleet operations and increased protection against fraud.

Parminder Kohli, GM Business Development, Marketing and Operations for Fleet Solutions, said: “The range of solutions introduced in India will bring together Shell’s global experience and cutting-edge technology to offer a distinctive ‘Shell advantage’ to Indian fleet owners.”

Talking about the new fuels, Kohli said, “Fuels are formulated with dual detergent technology called Dynaflex. This technology enriches fuel formulations with powerful cleaning agents and also utilises dual detergent to work in both newer and older engine technologies and cater to the diverse mix of fleets.”

He added, “The prepaid card allows fleet owners to have transparent operations through extensive control over fuel spend, ease of operations, enhanced convenience and security to prevent and detect fraud in reduced TCO.”

“Our telematics offering is compliant with Automotive Industry Standard-140 and provides enhanced control, safety and efficiency of fleet operations through real-time vehicle tracking, detection of unsafe and inefficient driving behaviour and accurate fuel monitoring,” said Kohli.

The fleet owners and managers are struggling to adapt to this transition and struggle to stay competitive with increasing customer demands. “Our mission is to be our customers’ top choice for sustainable mobility solutions. We will achieve this by providing customised solutions addressing their pain points,” said Kohli.