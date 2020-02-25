Shell launches new solutions to reduce total cost of fleet ownership

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Shell, a diversified global energy major, has come out with a portfolio of products and services — fuels, prepaid card and telematics — aiming to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for Indian fleet owners.
The company’s products comprising high-quality differentiated Shell fuels, Shell Fleet Prepaid programme and Shell Telematics are aimed at providing better control over fleet operations and increased protection against fraud.
Parminder Kohli, GM Business Development, Marketing and Operations for Fleet Solutions, said: “The range of solutions introduced in India will bring together Shell’s global experience and cutting-edge technology to offer a distinctive ‘Shell advantage’ to Indian fleet owners.”
Talking about the new fuels, Kohli said, “Fuels are formulated with dual detergent technology called Dynaflex. This technology enriches fuel formulations with powerful cleaning agents and also utilises dual detergent to work in both newer and older engine technologies and cater to the diverse mix of fleets.”
He added, “The prepaid card allows fleet owners to have transparent operations through extensive control over fuel spend, ease of operations, enhanced convenience and security to prevent and detect fraud in reduced TCO.”
“Our telematics offering is compliant with Automotive Industry Standard-140 and provides enhanced control, safety and efficiency of fleet operations through real-time vehicle tracking, detection of unsafe and inefficient driving behaviour and accurate fuel monitoring,” said Kohli.
The fleet owners and managers are struggling to adapt to this transition and struggle to stay competitive with increasing customer demands. “Our mission is to be our customers’ top choice for sustainable mobility solutions. We will achieve this by providing customised solutions addressing their pain points,” said Kohli.
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
Should you invest in a retirement community? Or are you better off as a lessee or a tenant?
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...