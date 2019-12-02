Companies

Shikha Gupta is BEL Other Units head

Bengaluru | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

Shikha Gupta is the new Director-Other Units of Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL). She had earlier served as the GM of BEL’s Strategic Planning Division, Satcom and Cellular Communication Systems in Ghaziabad, and Export Manufacturing in Bengaluru. Shikha has over 34 years of experience in R&D and business development for many Defence projects. Our Bureau

Published on December 02, 2019
board of directors (appointment and change)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Ministry launches independent director’sdatabank; to be maintained by IICA