Shilpa Medicare Q2 profit slips to ₹45.37 cr

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 02, 2020

Shilpa Medicare Limited has posted 10.63 per cent lower profits at ₹45.37 crore on a consolidated basis for the second quarter (Q2) of FY21 as against ₹50.77 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company’s income is lower by 2.56 per cent at ₹288.13 crore as against ₹295.73 crore in the same period last year. EPS for the quarter stood at ₹5.57 compared with ₹6.23 posted last year.

