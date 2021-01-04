Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as head of Japan

Cognizant Technology Solutions has announced that Shinji Murakami has joined the company as the Head of Japan and a member of Cognizant’s Global Growth Markets leadership team effective January 4, 2021.

Murakami has more than 30 years experience leading managed services, mobile communications, business development and go-to-market strategies in the IT industry. He joins Cognizant from Microsoft, where he was Managing Executive Officer of the company’s Enterprise Group.

Based in Tokyo, Murakami has strong relationships with the business and technology communities in Japan. As the head of Cognizant Japan KK, Cognizant’s Japan subsidiary, he will lead the strategic expansion of Cognizant in Japan, helping customers in Japan respond to changing technology trends and market demands.

Cognizant’s approximately 700 professionals in Japan serve more than 60 customers, including top insurance, life sciences, telecommunications, technology and manufacturing companies, says a press release.