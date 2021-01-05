Shipping Corporation employees plan a bid to buy government stake in the carrier

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Some 400 serving and 200 former employees with the support of three Indian investors are considering a bid for Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, which has been lined up for privatisation by the government.
“It was decided on Monday that employees will participate in the expression of interest issued by the government,” a person briefed on the matter said, asking not to be named.
“A working group formed for the purpose is preparing a roadmap on a potential bid; the structure of the bidding special purpose vehicle/consortia is being worked out,” a second person with knowledge of the discussions, said. He too declined to be named.
“All the three investors with whom the employees are in discussions are Indians and one of them is based in India,” he added, without disclosing the names.
On December 22, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) invited expression of interest to privatise Shipping Corporation by selling the government’s 63.75 per cent stake to a strategic buyer.
Also read: Prem Watsa-led Fairfax weighs bid for Shipping Corporation
Potential bidders have time until February 13 to file their interest.
The management/employees of SCI have been allowed to participate in the bid, if they meet the eligibility criteria, including a net worth of at least ₹2,000 core, as applicable to other bidders, according to the preliminary information memorandum issued by DIPAM for the stake sale.
SCI runs a fleet of 59 vessels consisting of 2 container vessels, 13 crude oil carriers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 1 LPG / ammonia carrier, 2 multi-purpose supply vessels, 8 off-shore supply vessels, 13 product tankers and 5 very large crude carriers.
The company has 3,281 employees comprising 2,627 working on board ships and 654 shore-based staff.
“Qualifying for the bid is not a problem but in the request for proposal (RFP) stage, lot of loose ends will have to be tied up… what will be the management structure, investor representation etc,” said a former official aware of the talks on filing an EoI.
“There should be someone responsible and senior who knows the nuances. Normally, you need a consultant or an advisor to help you out with structuring a bid. These are legal and financial matters. I am not saying that it is not doable or don’t do it, I am just watching,” he stated.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
₹1416 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1402138514281440 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff ...
The stock of NMDC gained 5 per cent on Monday, accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key ...
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...