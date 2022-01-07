Shiprocket acquires majority stake in Wizgo Tech

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Leading logistics and fulfilment platform Shiprocket has decided to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Wigzo Tech, a Customer Data Platform (CDP) specifically catering to the dynamic needs of e-commerce and D2C brands for an undisclosed amount.
The company said this strategic deal will enable it to expand its product stack for online retailers onboarding its platform and facilitate a more personalized end-to-end consumer experience.
Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of Shiprocket said, “India’s D2C space is currently showcasing massive growth. Today, the country has over 10,000 D2C brands, with the sector projected to touch $100 billion by 2025. For D2C brands, leveraging data can play a pivotal role in having an edge above their contemporaries. Suffice to say, modern consumers are drawn to brands that take a carefully tailored approach to their buying experience. This is where Wigzo is proving a game-changer in assisting D2C brands.”
Also read: Shiprocket appoints Tanmay Kumar as CFO
While Shiprocket’s expertise lies in leveraging delivery-behaviour data and enabling end-to-end logistics and fulfilment efficiency, Wigzo Tech brings intelligence about customer affinity and purchasing behaviour to increase conversion, the statement added.
Umair Mohammad, CEO & Co-founder, Wigzo Tech said, “We are pleased to be associated with Shiprocket, which has time and again proven its role as an e-commerce enabler. As we went through the process of evaluating what our association could mean, we were certain that this would be an immensely beneficial partnership. We are looking forward to working closely with them to build innovative, futuristic solutions that will kickstart the next phase of growth for the industry.”
Last year,Shiprocket raised $ 185 million in Series E round led by Zomato, Temasek, a Singapore-based wealth fund and Lightrock India. It is also backed by other investors such as Bertelsmann India Investments, Tribe Capital, March Capital, Infoedge Ventures and PayPal Ventures.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...