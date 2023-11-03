E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket’s FY23 operating revenue surged 78 per cent to ₹1,089 crore from ₹611 crore in FY22, as the company expanded its stack to include customer communication and marketing, providing these services to direct-to-consumer sellers.

The firms net loss widened to ₹341 crore in FY23, from ₹93.1 crore reported in the previous fiscal year.

The losses of the firm rose due to its two acquisitions – Omuni for ₹200 crore and Pickrr for $200 million in FY23. Shiprocket said that its parent entity – Bigfoot Retail Private Limited – absorbed a loss worth ₹184 crore in the completion of these acquisitions. The parent entity further incurred a loss of ₹88 crore as ESOP cost and ₹71 crore as an exceptional cost for the accounting treatment for some of its investments.

Founded in 2017 by Saahil Goel, Vishesh Khurana, Akshay Gulati, and Gautam Kapoor, Shiprocket is an aggregator of third-party logistics companies. It works with 17 courier partners, including Delhivery, FedEx, Aramex, Xpressbees, DTDC, and Shadowfax.

It has raised around $270 Mn in funding from Temasek, Bertelsmann, Moore Strategic Ventures, PayPal, and March Capital and others.