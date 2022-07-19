Shiprocket to acquire Arvind’s omnichannel tech business

Shiprocket is set to acquire apparel company Arvind’s omnichannel technology business Omuni. The ₹200-crore transaction will be a combination of stock and cash, the companies said.

Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO of Shiprocket, said, “We are pleased to announce the deal and excited to have Omuni as a part of the ever-growing Shiprocket family. Omuni’s SaaS [software-as-a-service] products will allow us to unify inventory, order, catalogue, content, pricing, and data across physical and digital storefronts for the best possible e-commerce experience for customers. Together, we aim to redefine e-commerce logistics through omnichannel retail enablement.”

With retailers adopting an omnichannel strategy to cater across digital and physical storefronts, the Shiprocket-Omuni deal will deliver a seamless post-purchase experience to customers, a company statement said.

Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director of Arvind Ltd, said, “We have built Omuni into an industry leading product used by some of the largest brands in the country. By combining our retail stack with the Shiprocket Ecosystem, we will be able to make the extensive inventory of retail stores available to be sold seamlessly via Shiprocket’s logistics-as-a-service solution. The coming together of these two product stacks will create a lot of value.”

The global rollout of this combined tech stack is expected to be a game-changer for both companies, the statement added.