Shiva Texyarn ties up with Swiss company to introduce anti-viral fabric in India

LN Revathy Coimbatore | Updated on June 10, 2020 Published on June 10, 2020

Shiva Texyarn is targeting the global market place for its anti-viral fabrics.

The Coimbatore-based company on Wednesday launched a first-of-its-kind anti-viral fabric treated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03, a treatment for deactivating viruses.

Switzerland-headquartered HeiQ Materials AG is behind the textile innovation.

Carlo Centonze, CEO, HeiQ, said: “HeiQ Viroblock is a special combination of our advanced silver and vesicle technology that has been proven effective against the human coronavirus 229E with over 99.99 per cent reduction of virus.”

“It is safe and non-toxic,” he said, before adding that the technology was being introduced for the first time in India (for use) on PPE with Shiva Texyarn.

KS Sundararaman, Managing Director, Shiva Texyarn, said the company has complemented coverall manufacturing with a range of fabric masks with innovative protective systems and other components of the PPE system.

“The addition of HeiQ Viroblock to our manufacturing process gives us another formidable technology in the race to provide high-tech, comfortable PPE solutions.”

Sundararaman said Shiva Texyarn was in the process of obtaining various international certifications for antiviral fabrics.

