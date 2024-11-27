ShopDeck, a D2C e-commerce enabler, has raised $8 million in funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Elevation Capital, Venture Highway, and Chiratae Ventures.

The fund will be deployed to enhance the start-up’s AI-powered technology stack, expand on-ground operations to support sellers across tier-2 and 3 cities, and add talent.

ShopDeck was founded in 2022 by WMall’s founders Verma and Harmin Shah after the e-commerce marketplace’s shutdown.

“Managing the technical complexities of website management and hosting often distracts brands from focusing on scaling their business. Shopdeck’s platform seamlessly integrated with our processes, automating tasks, reducing errors, and driving noticeable improvements in efficiency, productivity, and revenue. We are now scaling rapidly with over ₹15 crore in annual sales,” said founder Shraddha Tripathi.

The company helps small and medium-sized sellers in storefront management, marketing, shipping, and customer engagement as well as setting up and scaling their online presence.

ShopDeck helps sellers across categories, including clothing, jewellery, footwear, and home decor, driving over $150 million in annual sales. The company claimed 500 sellers crossing ₹1 crore in annual sales, with 60 per cent achieving over 100 per cent y-o-y GMV growth, and 75 per cent of sellers and 80 per cent of customers originating from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The start-up, which counts listed giants Shopify among its peers, plans to use the latest infusion for building its software and increase investments in its AI efforts.