Shrachi Group bags ₹365-crore order from BHEL

BTL EPC Ltd, a division of the Kolkata-based Shrachi Group, has secured a₹365-crore order from BHEL for setting up a coal, limestone and gypsum handling plant at Yadradri TPS of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited in the Nalgonda district.

The order consists of setting up a 21.77-km conveyor system.

A release issued by the company said that this is the largest order that it has bagged so far.

“This BHEL order is yet another feather in BTL EPC’s cap. With this order, the company is on track on venturing into product manufacturing in power and steel sectors,” Ravi Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Group said. BTL EPC which has a pan-India, as well as, international presence, currently has an order book position of more than ₹1,200 crore.